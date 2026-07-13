Unity Through Respect: A Dialogue on Religious Coexistence in India

Amid rising tensions due to the demolition of mosques and the abolition of the Madrasa Board in Uttarakhand, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of Lucknow Eidgah has called for religious harmony and mutual respect.

In a statement to ANI, Mahali expressed that the Muslim community remains steadfast, serving Allah and opposing religious discrimination. He urged all individuals to adhere to their faiths, respect others, and refrain from making divisive statements to improve the national situation.

Parallelly, Baba Ramdev, addressing concerns over the notion of a 'Hindu Rashtra', reassured minorities of their safety in India. Highlighting the shared ancestry of all human beings, Ramdev encouraged everyone to embrace their ancestral traditions, emphasizing unity over division.