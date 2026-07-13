Temple Theft Scandal: SIT Recovers Shaligram Stone, Laptop Amid Allegations

The SIT investigating alleged donation thefts from Badrinath Dham has retrieved a 'Shaligram' stone and a laptop linked to accused Pramod Nautiyal, who denies all charges. Despite CCTV evidence, no cash was found. The investigation into financial misconduct continues, with Nautiyal maintaining his innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:38 IST
Temple Theft Scandal: SIT Recovers Shaligram Stone, Laptop Amid Allegations
Allegedly accused Pramod Nautiyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the suspected misappropriation of donations at Badrinath Dham, has located a 'Shaligram' stone and a laptop, both linked to Pramod Nautiyal, a suspended employee and primary suspect, according to a statement by Uttarakhand Police on Monday. Nautiyal, arrested recently, asserts his innocence and dismisses any wrongdoing.

During questioning, Nautiyal rejected the charges, maintaining, 'I have not done anything wrong.' Despite the CCTV evidence purportedly showing questionable activities in the temple's donation handling, no cash acquisitions have emerged. The SIT is pursuing his police custody to trace the money trail and possible connections.

The case pertains to allegations of theft and improper handling of donations at the Badrinath Temple. Suspensions stem from footage capturing Nautiyal with envelopes and valuables. Nautiyal, fervently denying these claims, has approached the Uttarakhand High Court to appeal his suspension and contest the charges, with proceedings continuing in multiple investigative channels.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026