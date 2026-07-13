Temple Theft Scandal: SIT Recovers Shaligram Stone, Laptop Amid Allegations

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the suspected misappropriation of donations at Badrinath Dham, has located a 'Shaligram' stone and a laptop, both linked to Pramod Nautiyal, a suspended employee and primary suspect, according to a statement by Uttarakhand Police on Monday. Nautiyal, arrested recently, asserts his innocence and dismisses any wrongdoing.

During questioning, Nautiyal rejected the charges, maintaining, 'I have not done anything wrong.' Despite the CCTV evidence purportedly showing questionable activities in the temple's donation handling, no cash acquisitions have emerged. The SIT is pursuing his police custody to trace the money trail and possible connections.

The case pertains to allegations of theft and improper handling of donations at the Badrinath Temple. Suspensions stem from footage capturing Nautiyal with envelopes and valuables. Nautiyal, fervently denying these claims, has approached the Uttarakhand High Court to appeal his suspension and contest the charges, with proceedings continuing in multiple investigative channels.