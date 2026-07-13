Manmohan Singh's Emotional Appeal to Protect Election Commission's Integrity

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi revealed that ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was deeply committed to respecting the Election Commission. During the 2012 UP assembly polls, Singh expressed distress over loose comments by Congress ministers, reiterating his unwavering support for the commission's authority and credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:03 IST
Manmohan Singh's Emotional Appeal to Protect Election Commission's Integrity
Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a candid revelation, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi has emphasized the deep respect former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh harbored for the Election Commission of India. Speaking in an interview with ANI, Quraishi recounted a shocking conversation during the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, where Singh expressed readiness to take drastic personal measures if the Election Commission perceived misconduct from his ministers.

The incident arose amid tensions during the elections when then Union Law and Minority Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid was accused of violating the model code of conduct by promising reservation quotas for minorities. The Election Commission, taking the allegations seriously, censured Khurshid, prompting backlash from certain Congress leaders. Quraishi detailed the aftermath of this controversy in his discussions with media advisor Harish Khare, warning of potential fallout if the government's narrative did not change.

Quraishi described a subsequent urgent meeting with Singh, where the Prime Minister exhibited concern over any perceived disrespect to the commission, ensuring it was not dismissed lightly. This episode underscores Singh's staunch support for electoral integrity and his unwillingness to let political discourse undermine democratic processes.

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