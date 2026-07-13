DPCI clarifies reports claiming against senior SAPS official

In a statement, the DPCI said the reports are incorrect and confirmed that no criminal investigation has been opened against the Acting National Commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:01 IST
DPCI clarifies reports claiming against senior SAPS official
The DPCI reiterated that referring a complaint to another investigative body does not amount to registering a criminal case or launching a criminal investigation. Image Credit: X(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, has dismissed media reports claiming it is investigating Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane.

In a statement, the DPCI said the reports are incorrect and confirmed that no criminal investigation has been opened against the Acting National Commissioner. The clarification comes after reports suggested the Hawks had launched an investigation into Dimpane. The DPCI said it considered it necessary to place the correct facts on record to avoid public misunderstanding.

Complaint referred to anti-corruption directorate

According to the DPCI, the complaint it received relates to an existing matter already being handled by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). The Hawks explained that, in line with established procedures, the complaint was referred to IDAC to prevent duplication of investigations. The complainant was also informed that the matter had been transferred to the appropriate authority for consideration. The DPCI emphasised that the referral was purely an administrative step because of the ongoing IDAC investigation and should not be interpreted as evidence that the Hawks had opened a new criminal case.

Hawks stress no criminal case has been registered

The DPCI reiterated that referring a complaint to another investigative body does not amount to registering a criminal case or launching a criminal investigation. Officials said the matter was forwarded solely because IDAC is already dealing with a related investigation, ensuring that all relevant information is considered through a single investigative process. The Hawks said the clarification is intended to correct inaccurate public reporting and reaffirmed that Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane is not under investigation by the DPCI.

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