Missiles over Hormuz: U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate

Tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply escalated, with both nations exchanging missile and drone strikes. The confrontation mainly revolves around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global oil supplies.

The recent hostilities cast doubt on an interim deal aimed at ceasing hostilities and highlight the fragile nature of negotiations. The conflict has also driven up global oil prices, posing further risks to global economic stability.

Nations and key stakeholders are watching closely as the situation continues to develop. Both sides remain publicly defiant, with U.S. President Trump and Iranian representatives exchanging vocal criticisms and posturing for control over the strategic waterway.