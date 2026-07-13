Historic Win: India's Women Make History at Lord's

India secured a remarkable victory over England by 270 runs in the inaugural women's Test match at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. Kranti Gaud and Yastika Bhatia's stellar performances secured their names on the prestigious Lord's honors board, marking a significant milestone for women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:18 IST
Historic Win: India's Women Make History at Lord's
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India claimed a historic victory over England, triumphing by 270 runs in the first women's Test match held at the renowned Lord's cricket ground, a venue steeped in tradition since 1884.

Kranti Gaud's remarkable performance, taking five wickets for 37 runs, earned her the distinction of being the first female player inducted onto the prestigious Lord's Test honors board. This monumental occasion was further highlighted by Yastika Bhatia's crucial century, as she followed Gaud in joining the honors roll.

The Indian team displayed exceptional skill, culminating in a dominant victory, as pivotal contributions from players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma propelled them to an impressive total before they declared their innings, setting England a challenging target of 457.

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