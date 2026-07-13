Delhi High Court Bar Protests Jurisdiction Expansion

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) announced on Monday their decision to abstain from judicial work on July 14. This move is a protest against the proposed increase in the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's District Courts from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore, a proposal supported by the Full Court of the Delhi High Court.

During an urgent meeting on July 13, the DHCBA's Executive Committee passed a resolution unanimously opposing the proposed change, citing "serious adverse consequences" for its members. They contend that this jurisdictional expansion could have far-reaching effects on the justice delivery system and negatively impact the practice and livelihoods of many advocates in the Delhi High Court.

The resolution further claims that the proposal could reduce the number of cases on the Original Side of the Delhi High Court by nearly 70%, thus diminishing the court's original civil jurisdiction. To express their dissent, the DHCBA is calling on its members to stand in solidarity and abstain from work on the designated day, July 14, as confirmed by Honorary Secretary Vikram Singh Panwar.