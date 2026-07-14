Tragic Boiler Blast Rocks Tamil Nadu Factory, One Dead, Seven Injured

In a devastating boiler explosion at Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu, one worker was killed and seven injured. Fire and rescue teams controlled the blaze, while search efforts continue amid debris. Officials await more details on the incident's cause and the condition of those injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 10:55 IST
Tragic Boiler Blast Rocks Tamil Nadu Factory, One Dead, Seven Injured
Boiler explosion triggers massive fire at Tiruvallur factory, leaving one worker dead (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday when a massive boiler explosion at a private metal smelting factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district resulted in the death of one worker and left seven others injured. The horrific event occurred at the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT industrial complex near Partha Palayam village.

The deceased, identified as Ravi Ranjan from Bihar, succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the blast. Four injured workers were admitted to the Government Hospital in Gummidipoondi, while three others were taken to a private hospital in Chengalpattu. One critically injured worker received advanced care in Chennai.

The explosion led to a fire at the factory, prompting fire and rescue teams to control the blaze after two hours of efforts. Search operations, led by Gummidipoondi DSP Sasitharan, are ongoing to find any trapped workers. Authorities are investigating the explosion's cause and the workers' conditions remain under review.

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