Tragic Boiler Blast Rocks Tamil Nadu Factory, One Dead, Seven Injured

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday when a massive boiler explosion at a private metal smelting factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district resulted in the death of one worker and left seven others injured. The horrific event occurred at the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT industrial complex near Partha Palayam village.

The deceased, identified as Ravi Ranjan from Bihar, succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the blast. Four injured workers were admitted to the Government Hospital in Gummidipoondi, while three others were taken to a private hospital in Chengalpattu. One critically injured worker received advanced care in Chennai.

The explosion led to a fire at the factory, prompting fire and rescue teams to control the blaze after two hours of efforts. Search operations, led by Gummidipoondi DSP Sasitharan, are ongoing to find any trapped workers. Authorities are investigating the explosion's cause and the workers' conditions remain under review.