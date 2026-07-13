Tragedy Strikes Indian Tourists in Vietnam as Nation Mourns Losses

Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed profound sorrow on Monday over the tragic deaths of Indian tourists involved in a boat accident in Vietnam, emphasizing the national loss that transcends regional affiliations. 'It is very sad,' he stated, highlighting that the tragedy touches all people from India, not just those from Tamil Nadu or Kerala.

The remains of the 15 Indian nationals who perished in the July 11 incident are being flown back to India today. According to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, the bodies are being transported from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN979, scheduled to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 9:35 pm IST.

State governments have been alerted and urged to assist in coordinating the onward transit of the bodies with the victims' families. The embassy offered its condolences and committed to providing necessary support. The ill-fated speedboat, which capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, carried 36 tourists, with fatalities from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

In the realm of Indian music, the nation also mourns the demise of S Janaki, a revered playback singer who passed away at 88 from cardiac arrest. Honored with full state rites in Mysuru, her contributions to music were celebrated by political figures and the film industry. S Janaki, the 'Nightingale of South India', had a storied career, recording over 48,000 songs in more than 20 languages and was awarded the Padma Bhushan for her eminent contributions.