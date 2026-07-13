Nation Mourns Double Tragedy: Boat Mishap in Vietnam, Loss of S Janaki

Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed deep sorrow on Monday over the deaths of Indian tourists in a boat accident in Vietnam, emphasizing that the tragedy affected the entire nation, not just the states of the victims. Gopi remarked, "It is very sad. Wherever our people from Bharat suffer, it pains all of us. It is not about Tamil Nadu or Kerala, they are all our people."

The 15 Indian nationals who perished in the July 11 boat accident in Vietnam are being repatriated to India today. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed that their mortal remains are being transported from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai on Vietnam Airlines flight VN979, scheduled to depart at 6 pm local time and expected to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by 9:35 pm IST.

The embassy has notified the respective state governments to aid in coordinating the onward transport for the families. Condolences have been sent to the grieving families, with assurances of all necessary support. The speedboat, carrying 36 people near Phu Quoc Island, saw at least 15 Indians from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala perishing in the incident.

In a separate occurrence, Suresh Gopi commemorated the legendary playback singer S Janaki, praising her remarkable contributions to Indian music, following her death. Janaki, who died of cardiac arrest at 88 and was cremated in Mysuru, left behind a vast musical legacy, recording over 48,000 songs in more than 20 languages. Tributes poured in from political leaders and the film industry, highlighting her as the "Nightingale of South India."