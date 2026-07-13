Tamil Nadu Bids Farewell: Tributes Pour in for Celebrated Author Poomani

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay mourns the death of esteemed writer Poomani, announcing state honors at his funeral. Acknowledging Poomani's significant role in Tamil literature, Vijay highlights his acclaimed works like 'Annati' and 'Vekkai'. The loss is mourned as an irreplaceable setback to the literary community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Bids Farewell: Tributes Pour in for Celebrated Author Poomani
Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay (File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay expressed profound grief on Monday over the passing of celebrated Tamil writer Poomani, an influential figure honored with state accolades during his final rites. In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Vijay lauded Poomani, also known as Poolithurai Manickavasagam, for his remarkable contributions to Tamil literature.

Vijay underscored Poomani's stature in the literary world, acknowledging his Sahitya Akademi Award-winning creations rooted in the history and lives of ordinary people in Tamil Nadu's dryland regions. The Chief Minister described his works as vibrant depictions enshrined with local essence and historical narratives.

Highlighting the international recognition Poomani gained, Vijay noted the acclaimed film 'Asuran', adapted from Poomani's novel 'Vekkai', which expanded his readership globally. Vijay lamented Poomani's demise as an irreplaceable loss and conveyed condolences to the writer's family and the literary circle.

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