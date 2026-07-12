Political War Intensifies: Ram Devotion Allegations in India's Electoral Arena
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused Congress of politicizing Lord Ram's image, reflecting a shifting stance from denial to devotion. Meanwhile, BJP's Malhotra labelled Kejriwal a 'political Hindu,' condemning AAP's religious activities as election theatrics. Kejriwal countered, labelling BJP's critiques as demonic tendencies, amid Ram Mandir donation scam allegations.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat strongly criticized the Congress on Sunday, accusing the party of exploiting Lord Ram for political gains. Once denying the deity's very existence, Congress is now attempting to present itself as devotees, Shekhawat claimed while addressing the media.
He alleged that the party, after electoral setbacks, had shifted strategies, indicating a perceived opportunism in their religious displays. Shekhawat's comments highlight ongoing political tensions as parties extend religious gestures to resonate with voters.
In a parallel discourse, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra targeted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him a 'political Hindu'. He dismissed the AAP's 'Sundarkand Path' as mere theatrics ahead of elections. Responding, Kejriwal accused the BJP of portraying religious outreach as a political move amid sensitive allegations involving Ram Mandir donations.
ALSO READ
-
Uyghur Congress Spotlight on China's Global Influence and Ethnic Repression
-
Political Tensions Rise in UP Over Meerut Student's Murder
-
Fiery Debate in Telangana: Political War Over Water Rights Intensifies
-
Debate Intensifies: Unified Civil Code Spark Calls for National Legislation
-
Harish Rao Slams CM Reddy Over Irrigation Neglect Amid Political Rhetoric