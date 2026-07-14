Justice Demanded: The Conviction of Ankit Sharma's Murderers

In a landmark judgment, a Delhi Court has convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four individuals for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the tumultuous 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The victim's brother, Ankur Sharma, has passionately called for the 'harshest possible punishment' for those found guilty, emphasizing the need for justice and a deterrent against such crimes.

Ankur stressed the importance of setting a precedent to prevent future incidents of targeted violence, asserting that the courts and government should ensure maximum penalties for the convicts. While expressing gratitude to the media, public, and political parties for their support, he underscored the continuous need for backing as the possibility of appeals looms.

Ankit's bravery and commitment to serving the nation were fondly remembered by Ankur, who recounted his brother's aspirations of joining the armed forces or police. A bright student and well-regarded member of the community, Ankit's tragic death has left his family in deep sorrow, yet they remain hopeful for justice in future legal proceedings.