BJP Slams AAP's Kejriwal, Calls Him 'Biggest Culprit' in Ankit Sharma Murder

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a fierce attack on AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of shielding Tahir Hussain, convicted for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots. Bhatia urged an apology from Kejriwal and Congress leaders, linking the riots to vote-bank politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 13:16 IST
BJP Slams AAP's Kejriwal, Calls Him 'Biggest Culprit' in Ankit Sharma Murder
BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a blistering critique during a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal of providing political cover to Tahir Hussain. This comes after the judiciary convicted Hussain of murdering Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma amid the 2020 Delhi riots.

Bhatia labeled Kejriwal as the 'biggest culprit' alongside Hussain, asserting that Kejriwal's silence enabled a conspiracy targeting specific communities. He also alleged that Kejriwal engaged in vote-bank politics, showing indifference to the lives lost during the riots, including that of public servant Ankit Sharma.

Bhatia further connected Kejriwal to what he termed as the ‘vulture culture' of the Congress, accusing leaders like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of misleading the public on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In the wake of these assertions, BJP demands apologies from Kejriwal and the Gandhis and calls for stern actions against provocative leaders.

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