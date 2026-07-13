Supreme Court to Hear Appeals on Bhojshala Controversy

The Supreme Court has agreed to schedule a hearing concerning a series of appeals from the Muslim community contesting a Madhya Pradesh High Court judgment. The High Court's decision recognized the contested Bhojshala complex in Dhar district as a temple devoted to Goddess Saraswati.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna, will address the matter swiftly following senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi's request for an urgent hearing on behalf of the Muslim appellants. The appeals were filed against the High Court's May 15 verdict, which annulled a previous Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order that permitted Friday prayers for Muslims at the site.

Marking the complex as a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, the High Court encouraged the Muslim community to seek alternative land from the state government for mosque construction. The Bhojshala site, revered by Hindus as a temple and claimed by Muslims as Kamal Maula Mosque, has a complex history tied to 11th-century ruler Raja Bhoj.