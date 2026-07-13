Political Firestorm: Rivals Clash Ahead of Datia By-Election

The political landscape in Datia heats up as Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticizes BJP's Narottam Mishra, likening him to Ravana. Singh's remarks come as BJP names Ashutosh Tiwari as Mishra's replacement for the upcoming Datia Assembly by-election. Both parties intensify efforts ahead of the July 30 poll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:34 IST
Political Firestorm: Rivals Clash Ahead of Datia By-Election
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Datia is charged as the Assembly by-election approaches. On Monday, Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh launched a rhetorical offensive against BJP's Narottam Mishra, drawing a parallel between the BJP leader and the mythological antagonist Ravana, accusing him of power abuse.

In an interaction with ANI, Singh labeled Mishra as 'tyrannical' and claimed the BJP decided against granting him a ticket for the by-election due to persistent Congress critiques. Allegations of financial misuse have also surfaced against Mishra's replacement, intensifying the political dynamics.

Meanwhile, Narottam Mishra has shown no discontent, voicing support for BJP nominee Ashutosh Tiwari and promising to aid Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in his campaign efforts. Facing internal strife, the BJP now focuses on consolidating support amidst opposition challenges, including protests by Mishra's backers. As the July 30 poll date nears, both parties are engaged in vigorous campaign efforts with the outcome set to be decided on August 3.

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