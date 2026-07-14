Amid Allegations, Devotees Continue Visiting Ram Mandir as Court Monitors Probe

The ongoing investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir hasn't deterred devotees from visiting, with trustee Mahant Dinendra Das asserting that numbers remain steady. Speaking to ANI, he maintained that many continue to arrive for darshan.

Dinendra Das expressed confidence in the upcoming Supreme Court hearing concerning temple arrangements. He believes the court's decision will ensure peace and unity in India, also praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decisive handling of potential faults.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, issued notices regarding petitions seeking an independent investigation into donation misappropriations. It has instructed the Uttar Pradesh SIT to provide a status report, emphasizing on SIT's composition. The court seeks transparency but refrains from judging the merits of allegations at this stage.