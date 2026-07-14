Amid Allegations, Devotees Continue Visiting Ram Mandir as Court Monitors Probe

Despite allegations of donation embezzlement at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, trustees report steady devotee visits. The Supreme Court has asked for details from the SIT on the ongoing investigation. Trustee Dinendra Das expressed confidence that the court's decision will foster national harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 11:24 IST
Amid Allegations, Devotees Continue Visiting Ram Mandir as Court Monitors Probe
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee Mahant Dinendra Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The ongoing investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir hasn't deterred devotees from visiting, with trustee Mahant Dinendra Das asserting that numbers remain steady. Speaking to ANI, he maintained that many continue to arrive for darshan.

Dinendra Das expressed confidence in the upcoming Supreme Court hearing concerning temple arrangements. He believes the court's decision will ensure peace and unity in India, also praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decisive handling of potential faults.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, issued notices regarding petitions seeking an independent investigation into donation misappropriations. It has instructed the Uttar Pradesh SIT to provide a status report, emphasizing on SIT's composition. The court seeks transparency but refrains from judging the merits of allegations at this stage.

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