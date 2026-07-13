Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Judicial Custody Extended, Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report

An Ayodhya court has prolonged the judicial custody of all eight individuals charged in the Ram Mandir donation embezzling case for a further 14 days. The accused appeared via video link and are scheduled for another appearance on July 27.

The court was presented with documents and evidence gathered during the remand period by Investigating Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, which pertained to three of the accused. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued notices demanding responses from the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust regarding independent probes into allegations of donation misappropriation.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant ordered the SIT formed by the UP government to provide a status update. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the need for notices but the court clarified its interest in monitoring the investigation's progress, rather than the allegations' merits.