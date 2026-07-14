Ramdev Supports Probe into Ayodhya Donation Scandal

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has voiced strong support for the ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh government into the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, asserting confidence that those responsible will face justice and potential imprisonment.

Ramdev, speaking to ANI, highlighted that completed arrests mark a positive development, suggesting that further legal actions will deter future offenses. Condemning the theft of temple donations as a serious moral breach, he emphasized the spiritual consequences of such actions.

In parallel, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh launched a critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the matter, demanding clarification on the alleged financial irregularities linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. An Ayodhya court has extended the custody of accused individuals amid ongoing judicial proceedings.