Bipartisan Senate Push for Updated Russia Sanctions
Republican and Democratic U.S. senators unveiled an updated Russia sanctions bill, originally championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill aims to impose sanctions on Russian officials and pressures China and India to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas. It includes a Senate provision allowing presidential waiver.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. senators from both parties have introduced a newly revised measure targeting Russian sanctions, endorsed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The legislation seeks to penalize Russian officials while amplifying pressure on China and India to curtail their dependency on Russian oil and gas. Lawmakers expect bipartisan support for its approval.
Originally proposed by Senator Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal in April 2025, the bill has been modified to ease potential tariffs on third-country buyers of Russian resources. The amendment reduces the 500% blanket tariff to a maximum of 100% for the top five buyers, including China and India.
The bill also features an exemption for countries importing less than 15% of Russian gas, such as Japan, France, Hungary, and Belgium. Moreover, it grants President Trump authority to waive sanctions if deemed beneficial to U.S. interests. Optimism surrounds the bill’s passage, with 26 co-sponsors from both parties already on board.
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