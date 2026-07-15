Uttarakhand Police Gears Up for Safe and Peaceful Shravan Kanwar Mela 2026

In anticipation of the Shravan Kanwar Mela 2026, the Uttarakhand Police is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and harmonious event. A high-level meeting, presided over by Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth, convened to review preparations aimed at securing the religious gathering. Senior police officials and district superintendents from pivotal Kanwar Yatra areas participated via video conferencing.

The DGP emphasized the event's high sensitivity, prioritizing pilgrim safety, efficient traffic management, and law enforcement. He instructed officers to advance preparations through interdepartmental and interstate collaboration. Security forces, comprising the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Bomb Disposal Squad, and intelligence units, are on alert to monitor and safeguard high-footfall areas along the Kanwar routes.

The comprehensive operational plan includes Rapid Response Teams and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployments at key locations for emergencies. Traffic management strategies, widely publicized in neighboring states, aim to ease vehicular flow and ensure dedicated paths for pilgrims. Enhanced security measures, including CCTV and drone surveillance at significant sites, reflect the commitment to maintaining order and preventing disruptions.