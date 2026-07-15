India and Poland Forge Stronger Ties to Boost MSME Collaboration

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, India, and Poland's delegation met to enhance cooperation in the MSME sector. Discussions focused on India's initiatives in digital transformation and sustainable manufacturing. As Poland shows interest in deeper collaboration, the meeting signals a strengthened bilateral partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:42 IST
India and Poland Forge Stronger Ties to Boost MSME Collaboration
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level meeting unfolded at Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi, where India's Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) met with a Polish delegation led by Deputy Minister Michal Baranowski. The session aimed to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation in the MSME sector, a vital component of India's economic framework. Bharat Khera, Secretary of MSME, underscored the sector's significant contributions, noting it includes over 86 million registered units that bolster the country's GDP, manufacturing output, and export capacity, while providing livelihoods for around 330 million individuals.

Khera elaborated on government initiatives to fortify MSMEs for global competitiveness through digital transformation and sustainable practices. Highlighting key programs like the Udyam Registration Portal and Technology Centres, he aimed to impress upon Poland the breadth of India's strategic efforts. Furthermore, the Secretary pointed to the robust India-Poland trade relation as a foundation, emphasizing that trade had tripled since 2025, with the recent India-European Union Free Trade Agreement likely to deepen this bond.

Poland's Deputy Minister, Michal Baranowski, commended India for its progress in the MSME landscape, expressing eagerness for expanded bilateral engagement. He reiterated Poland's intent to promote enhanced business-to-business exchanges, acknowledging ongoing collaborations between the National Small Industries Corporation and the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development. The meeting concluded with both nations committed to strengthening ties through enterprise development, innovation, and shared market opportunities, fostering a durable strategic partnership.

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