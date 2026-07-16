Union Minister Pradhan Seeks Blessings Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Govardhana Peeth in Puri, receiving blessings from Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati before the Jagannath Rath Yatra. Pradhan, accompanied by two other ministers, highlighted the event's importance. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a special sculpture to commemorate the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:49 IST
Union Minister Pradhan Seeks Blessings Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Govardhana Peeth in Puri to seek blessings from Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, marking an important spiritual commencement ahead of the world-renowned Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Accompanied by Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradhan expressed his gratitude, calling the festival a 'unique and supreme celebration of the Sanatan tradition' and shared his experiences with ANI.

Complementing the visit, celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an intricate sculpture featuring Mahaprabhu Jagannath and 100 miniature sand chariots at Puri Beach as devotees from around the globe prepare to witness the grand event amidst meticulous security arrangements.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026