Union Minister Pradhan Seeks Blessings Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Govardhana Peeth in Puri to seek blessings from Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, marking an important spiritual commencement ahead of the world-renowned Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Accompanied by Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradhan expressed his gratitude, calling the festival a 'unique and supreme celebration of the Sanatan tradition' and shared his experiences with ANI.

Complementing the visit, celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an intricate sculpture featuring Mahaprabhu Jagannath and 100 miniature sand chariots at Puri Beach as devotees from around the globe prepare to witness the grand event amidst meticulous security arrangements.