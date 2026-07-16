Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Highlights Green Initiatives on Harela

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt greetings to the public during the Harela festival, urging citizens to embrace ancestral practices of nature conservation. He highlighted the importance of preserving water sources and advocated for a sustainable future amid rising climate concerns, in a statement shared with ANI.

Stressing the significance of protecting natural resources, Dhami noted the alarming impact of climate change manifesting as erratic weather patterns. He pointed out that it is Uttarakhand's unique privilege and responsibility, as a biodiverse region home to the Himalayas and sacred rivers like the Ganga, to lead by example in environmental stewardship.

In observance of Harela, which marks the monsoon's onset in Uttarakhand's cultural spheres, the Chief Minister participated in a large-scale plantation drive and toured a herbal center to promote eco-friendly practices. Dhami's involvement underscores his commitment to fostering a greener state and advocating for broader ecological preservation.