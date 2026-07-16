Uttarakhand Police's SDRF Rescues Young Trekker from Gorge on Kedarnath Route

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of the Uttarakhand Police successfully carried out a rescue operation on Wednesday night, saving a young man who had fallen into a steep gorge while trekking on the Kedarnath route. The incident, which occurred near Chhodi, roughly two kilometers from Gaurikund, prompted swift action from the state forces.

The District Emergency Operations Centre of Rudraprayag was alerted late on July 15, urging immediate assistance. In response, an SDRF team led by Team Commander Ashish Dimri, swiftly deployed from the Gaurikund Post. Equipped with specialized rescue gear, the team coordinated closely with local police and District Disaster Response Force personnel to navigate the treacherous terrain and poor weather conditions to reach the injured individual.

The rescued man, identified as Mohit Rawat from Badasu village in Rudraprayag district, received first aid on-site and was subsequently transported to a hospital for further medical attention. Amid the heavy pilgrimage traffic due to the Char Dham Yatra, the SDRF remains vigilant at key locations along the trek to manage emergencies, reinforcing security during the ongoing monsoon season.