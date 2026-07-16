Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Halts Services for Finacle Migration

Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank will suspend key services from July 17 to 22 for migration to the Finacle Core Banking System. Aimed at enhancing banking services and security, the move is part of the NABARD Umbrella Project. Customers are advised to complete urgent transactions beforehand to avoid inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:54 IST
Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Halts Services for Finacle Migration
Representative Image (Photo/EY Report). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) is set to temporarily halt major banking and digital services for five days, from July 17 to July 22, as part of its transition to the Finacle Core Banking Solution (CBS). The initiative is aligned with the NABARD Umbrella Project, facilitating advanced banking solutions in cooperative banks.

According to a statement by the bank, services including branch banking, ATMs, internet, mobile banking, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and debit card functionalities will be offline. The blackout period is intended for implementing the Finacle CBS version 10.2.25, expected to lead to service enhancements and improved security.

In a bid to minimize customer inconvenience, HPSCB advises clients to finalize any essential transactions before the scheduled maintenance. While expressing regret over the disruption, the bank assures it will strive to resume operations promptly, reiterating its commitment to modern, robust banking services for enhanced customer experience.

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