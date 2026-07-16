Delhi Police Arrest Four for Obstructing Electoral Roll Officer Amid SIR Exercise

Four individuals have been taken into custody by the Delhi Police for reportedly hindering a Booth Level Officer (BLO) from carrying out her duties during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Old Delhi's Chandni Mahal area. The incident unfolded on July 5 in Fatak Telian, as indicated by a complaint lodged at Chandni Mahal Police Station by a Post Graduate Teacher (Special Education) serving as a BLO.

According to the complaint, one of the accused allegedly placed the BLO register on the officer's lap and proceeded to sign it against her wishes. Other accused purportedly hurled abuse at her and refused to accept the SIR forms, thereby obstructing her official activities. The complaint reached the police on July 15 after consultations with senior officers to determine suitable actions.

Following verification of the complaint, a prima facie case was established, and an FIR was filed under multiple sections of the penal code. Police have identified the accused as Mohammad Sabreen, Ateeq ur Rehman, Mohammad Asif, and Mohammad Aftab, all residing near Turkman Gate. As investigations continue, the Election Commission has extended deadlines for the SIR process in multiple states and announced a special Rs 6,000 honorarium for BLOs involved in this significant exercise.