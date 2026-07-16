ED Exposes Illegal Immigration Network: Rohingya and Bangladeshi Infiltration Revealed

The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered a network allegedly using public charitable trusts to facilitate illegal immigration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India. Funds from UK-based sources were funneled through the network to aid infiltrators' settlement and identity change across multiple states, as revealed during a series of raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 13:34 IST
ED Exposes Illegal Immigration Network: Rohingya and Bangladeshi Infiltration Revealed
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has dismantled a sophisticated network allegedly using public charitable trusts for illegal immigration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India. This comes after a series of raids revealing UK-based funding facilitated the illegal influx across the border.

The funds, reportedly transferred in small amounts, were intended for the economic settlement of these infiltrators. Officials disclosed that the syndicate orchestrated identity changes using forged documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards.

Raids across multiple states, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, uncovered vital evidence implicating suspects tied to charitable trusts. The exposure highlights a tangled web of financial transactions supporting illegal migration.

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