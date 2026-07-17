Court Orders Demolition of Illegal Mosque in Saharanpur DM Office Premises

The City Magistrate's court in Saharanpur has ordered the demolition of an unauthorized mosque within a government office complex, following accusations of illegal construction and misuse. A fine of over Rs 6 crore was levied on the occupants as part of a crackdown on unlawful encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:36 IST
Court Orders Demolition of Illegal Mosque in Saharanpur DM Office Premises
Court orders eviction of the mosque from the government land in the Collectorate premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The City Magistrate in Saharanpur has mandated the demolition of a mosque deemed illegal within the premises of the District Magistrate office. This decision comes after a complaint from Vikas Tyagi, a former Bajrang Dal provincial coordinator, alleging that the mosque was constructed unlawfully in a sensitive zone.

The complaint highlighted that the mosque not only served religious purposes but was also used for commercial activities. Allegedly, the site hosted a post office and rented out several rooms, with the mosque committee collecting rental income.

After a detailed hearing, City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh ordered the immediate demolition of the structure, imposing a fine of roughly Rs 6.41 crore on the inhabitants for encroachment and misusing government property. This step is part of a broader effort to maintain security and confidentiality within government spaces.

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