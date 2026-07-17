Markets and Macros: A Week of High-Stakes Strategies

This week marks a pivotal moment in financial markets as Alphabet, the first among hyperscalers, prepares to report its earnings. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) is anticipated to pause on rate changes, having increased rates following the onset of the Iran war last month. Energy price fluctuations continue to pose challenges to policymakers, with oil prices currently lower but geopolitical uncertainty persisting.

The earnings season heats up with Alphabet leading the way. Strong capital spending in AI has bolstered tech stocks, and investor focus is on potential adjustments to Google's spending plans. Other major companies, including Tesla, Intel, and American Express, are set to release their results amidst predictions of a 25.7% rise in S&P 500 earnings compared to last year.

In Asia, Indonesia is set to increase interest rates as challenges mount in stabilizing the currency amidst a trade deficit and skeptical investment climate. Meanwhile, macro traders eye China's unchanged policy settings and Japan's upcoming economic data. In the UK, new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's economic stance is being closely scrutinized by investors as markets respond favorably to political changes.