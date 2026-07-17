India's Leap into Hydrogen-powered Rail Technology
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces India's first hydrogen-powered train, marking the country's entry into the group of nations utilizing clean, zero-emission fuel technology.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leap towards sustainable transportation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the country's first hydrogen-powered train.
This historic launch places India among a select group of nations pioneering the use of zero-emission, clean fuel technology in rail transport.
The initiative underscores India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing green energy solutions.
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