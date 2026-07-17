India's Leap into Hydrogen-powered Rail Technology

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces India's first hydrogen-powered train, marking the country's entry into the group of nations utilizing clean, zero-emission fuel technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:58 IST
India's Leap into Hydrogen-powered Rail Technology
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  • India

In a significant leap towards sustainable transportation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the country's first hydrogen-powered train.

This historic launch places India among a select group of nations pioneering the use of zero-emission, clean fuel technology in rail transport.

The initiative underscores India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing green energy solutions.

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