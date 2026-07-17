Court Demands CBI Reply in NEET Paper Leak Scandal

The Rouse Avenue court has sought a response from the CBI regarding the bail plea for Dinesh and Vikas Biwal, involved in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The plea will be heard on July 23, as the accused remain in custody until July 24. An investigation reveals a larger corruption network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:47 IST
Court Demands CBI Reply in NEET Paper Leak Scandal
Rouse Avenue district Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi has requested a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the bail applications of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, who have been implicated in the NEET Undergraduate Paper leak scandal. The court session, led by Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta, is scheduled for July 23 to discuss arguments related to the bail application.

Representing the Biwal accused is Advocate A P Singh, while Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh has acknowledged the notice and sought additional time for response preparation. Arrested alongside 11 others, Dinesh and Vikas Biwal face charges under various sections, including the Prevention of Corruption Act, following an official complaint that led to the CBI's involvancement.

According to the CBI's investigation, Mangilal Biwal, seeking an advantage for his son Vikas, orchestrated the acquisition of a leaked NEET UG Paper from Shubham Khairnar with the mediation of Yash Yadav. The paper was allegedly sold for Rs. 10 lakh, contributing to an extensive distribution chain that aimed to exploit and profit from the exam leakage.

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