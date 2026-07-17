Pinarayi Vijayan Criticizes Kerala Government's Position on Waqf Board Appointments

Leader of Opposition in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has launched a scathing attack on the UDF government, claiming its decision to appoint non-Muslim members to the Waqf Board is a deceptive move against minority communities. He highlighted ongoing legal challenges and accused the administration of neglecting public trust.

Vijayan criticized the state’s stance in the High Court, where it sided with petitioners to undermine the Waqf Board’s functions. He attributed these issues to the central government’s 2025 amendments to the Waqf Act, which he alleged aligned with a political agenda.

He cautioned that Kerala's deviation from its earlier opposition to the central amendments might lead to unwelcome external interference in Waqf property management, jeopardizing the secular management by respective communities.