Parliamentary Panel Presses Pause on Key Amendment Bill

The Parliamentary panel has deferred the adoption of the draft report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, citing a need for further deliberations. Opposition parties express strong reservations, and ongoing consultations aim to address concerns over the bill's implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:24 IST
Parliamentary Panel Presses Pause on Key Amendment Bill
Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has caught many by surprise, the parliamentary panel examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, has chosen to delay the adoption of its draft report. Chairperson Aparajita Sarangi announced the decision amid intense discussions, resulting in the draft being put on hold.

Members from opposition parties, vocal in their dissent towards the amendment bill, participated in the discussions, although some parties not allied with the ruling BJP expressed varied views. Chairperson Sarangi stated that more consultations with stakeholders are necessary due to the broad implications of the proposed legislation.

The bills under scrutiny, including amendments concerning Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territories, were subject to detailed assessment, with Home Ministry insights considered. As deliberations continue, the panel acknowledges the bill's potential impact on constitutional roles, amid speculation about its future in Parliament sessions.

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