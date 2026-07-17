Maharashtra Legislature Advances Digital Vision with NeVA Adoption

In a pivotal move toward embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aspiration of 'One Nation, One Application' within the framework of the Digital India Programme, the Maharashtra Legislature has affirmed its decision to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). A critical meeting convened at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on July 16 laid the groundwork for this ambitious project.

The assembly, led by Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and other key officials, reached a consensus to expedite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Legislature, thereby accelerating the initiative's rollout across the state. The move is spearheaded under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other legislative leaders.

The NeVA initiative, a Mission Mode Project, seeks to digitally unify all 37 State and Union Territory Legislatures, facilitating paperless legislative operations. Newly budgeted at Rs 48 crore, the Maharashtra project aims to bolster legislative efficiency and transparency, enabling better citizen engagement and reinforcing a digitally robust legislative ecosystem.