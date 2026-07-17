PM unveils ₹4,700 crore projects to boost Chandigarh's growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than ₹4,700 crore in Chandigarh, with investments focused on healthcare, education and transport infrastructure. The projects are expected to improve public services, strengthen regional connectivity and support the city's growing role as a healthcare and innovation hub.

Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister described Chandigarh as a model city that reflects planned urban development and a high quality of life. He said the government remains committed to the city's long-term growth, adding that more than ₹2,500 crore has already been invested in initiatives such as the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Smart Traffic Management and Digital Governance to modernise civic services.

Healthcare receives major infrastructure boost

Healthcare emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the new investments. The Prime Minister announced the development of a Neuroscience Centre, a Mother and Child Centre and a Critical Care Hospital Block, saying these facilities will improve access to specialised treatment for millions of people across northern India. Chandigarh already serves as a major medical destination for patients from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi also highlighted the expansion of India's healthcare network over the past decade, including new AIIMS, medical colleges and specialty hospitals. He said digital initiatives such as e-Sanjeevani telemedicine and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have expanded access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved areas. According to the Prime Minister, these reforms have contributed to lower maternal and infant mortality rates while improving preventive healthcare through vaccination and screening programmes.

Education and innovation get fresh support

The Prime Minister said strengthening higher education and research remains a national priority. He inaugurated the Kurukshetra Boys Hostel at Punjab Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for new accommodation for research scholars, measures intended to improve facilities for students and researchers.

He also pointed to the rapid expansion of medical education across the country, noting that the number of medical colleges has nearly doubled since 2014. Chandigarh, with its concentration of educational, engineering and medical institutions, has the potential to become a leading centre for startups, advanced research and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, he said.

New transport projects to improve connectivity

To ease congestion and strengthen regional connectivity, Modi inaugurated a six-lane greenfield highway connecting IT City and Kurali and laid the foundation stone for the PR Seven Spur road project. He said improved transport infrastructure would support industry, business and economic growth across the region.

The Prime Minister also highlighted broader infrastructure developments, including railway projects in Punjab and the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat. He said investments in clean transport, modern healthcare and future-ready infrastructure are part of the country's vision of building a developed India that benefits future generations.