Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj': Unmasking The Plague of Exam Paper Leaks

Rahul Gandhi, through his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, interacted with the grieving family of a student who ended her life due to a leaked NEET paper. He criticized India's education system for rampant paper leaks affecting millions, urging Parliament's intervention to prevent further tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj': Unmasking The Plague of Exam Paper Leaks
Rahul Gandhi interacts with father of NEET aspirant who dies by suicide in Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

During the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Dehradun, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi engaged with the father of a student who allegedly died by suicide following a NEET exam paper leak. The grief-stricken father implored Gandhi to raise the issue in Parliament to prevent similar tragedies.

The father recounted his daughter's distress over the leaked paper, which eventually led to her untimely death. He urged for parliamentary intervention so that no other family experiences such devastating loss.

Gandhi highlighted the scale of the issue, alleging that technological advancements are enabling widespread exam paper leaks in India. He criticized the government for its inaction and the lack of accountability despite numerous incidents over the past decade, affecting millions of students.

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