Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj': Unmasking The Plague of Exam Paper Leaks

During the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Dehradun, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi engaged with the father of a student who allegedly died by suicide following a NEET exam paper leak. The grief-stricken father implored Gandhi to raise the issue in Parliament to prevent similar tragedies.

The father recounted his daughter's distress over the leaked paper, which eventually led to her untimely death. He urged for parliamentary intervention so that no other family experiences such devastating loss.

Gandhi highlighted the scale of the issue, alleging that technological advancements are enabling widespread exam paper leaks in India. He criticized the government for its inaction and the lack of accountability despite numerous incidents over the past decade, affecting millions of students.