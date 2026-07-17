Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Education Reform at 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

In Dehradun, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi emphasized an urgent focus on the future of India's youth, particularly regarding the country's examination system. Speaking at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally, Gandhi urged attendees to consider the struggles faced by students, positioning the dialogue as a non-political commitment to India's future generations.

A significant turnout of students highlighted the event, with many chanting slogans like, 'When the system's intent is paper leak, students' future will be weak,' underscoring their frustrations with ongoing issues in the education sector, including paper leaks and systemic shortcomings.

Earlier, Gandhi visited the family of Amar Mehta, a Congress worker who tragically died during preparations for the rally. Offering condolences, Gandhi's presence reiterated solidarity and support amid the larger campaign themes discussed, originating from the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally' in Rajasthan's Kota.