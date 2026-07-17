Tragedy Strikes at Dehradun Congress Event, Rahul Gandhi to Lead Despite Setback

A tragic accident claimed the life of a Congress leader on Thursday as preparations were underway for Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program at Dehradun's Bannu School Ground.

Amar Mehta died after sustaining fatal injuries when an iron cutter fell on him. The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

Despite the loss, officials confirmed the program, which highlights student issues such as examination malpractices, will continue. Rahul Gandhi criticized the state's alleged lack of action against exam paper leaks.