Tragedy Strikes at Dehradun Congress Event, Rahul Gandhi to Lead Despite Setback

A Congress leader, Amar Mehta, died after an iron cutter fell on him during preparations for Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program in Dehradun. Despite the tragedy, the event will proceed, focusing on student issues like exam paper leaks. Gandhi criticized Uttarakhand's alleged exam corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Dehradun Congress Event, Rahul Gandhi to Lead Despite Setback
Congress worker dies in accident during preparations for Rahul Gandhi's Dehradun event (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a Congress leader on Thursday as preparations were underway for Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program at Dehradun's Bannu School Ground.

Amar Mehta died after sustaining fatal injuries when an iron cutter fell on him. The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

Despite the loss, officials confirmed the program, which highlights student issues such as examination malpractices, will continue. Rahul Gandhi criticized the state's alleged lack of action against exam paper leaks.

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