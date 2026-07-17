CBI Tightens Grip with Second Chargesheet in RCom Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a second chargesheet against three individuals, including two directors of Netizen Engineering, in connection with the Reliance Communications Limited case. The chargesheet alleges criminal conspiracy and fund misappropriation, resulting in significant financial damages to public sector banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:44 IST
CBI Tightens Grip with Second Chargesheet in RCom Case
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the Reliance Communications Limited (RCom) case by filing a second chargesheet in front of the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Mumbai. The chargesheet names three accused, including Netizen Engineering, previously known as Reliance Infocomm Engineering Pvt Ltd, and its directors, Anil Kalya and Tunu Sahu. The charges against them include criminal conspiracy, misappropriation, and cheating.

According to the CBI's investigation, M/s Netizen Engineering was allegedly used as a conduit by RCom to divert funds unlawfully, leading to financial losses for lending banks and unfair advantages for the accused and associated entities. The case, which was initiated based on a complaint by the State Bank of India, reveals that public sector banks and financial institutions face an exposure of Rs 19,694.33 crore.

This development follows the agency's earlier chargesheet on May 29, targeting 16 individuals associated with RCom, including five senior executives and 10 bank officials. The CBI has filed seven First Information Reports (FIRs) concerning Reliance ADA Group entities. With the Supreme Court overseeing the investigation, the CBI is committed to delivering a swift and thorough inquiry, having already arrested six individuals who remain in judicial custody.

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