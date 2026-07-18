Unveiling the Ramnagar-Dehradun Express: A New Bridge in Uttarakhand's Rail Network

In a significant boost to rail connectivity in Uttarakhand, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated the new Ramnagar-Dehradun Express on Saturday. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions, promising faster and more convenient travel for the state's residents.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of this new service, recognizing Kumaon and Garhwal as pivotal regions within Uttarakhand. The express train, initially operating twice a week, will facilitate regional connectivity through key junctions, including Kashipur, Roshanpur, and Haridwar. The train service is set to expand once infrastructure projects are completed.

Chief Minister Dhami hailed the express as a significant milestone in Uttarakhand's development, anticipating improvements in connectivity and economic opportunities. He credited PM Narendra Modi's leadership for the rapid expansion of railway infrastructure, highlighting the successful integration of indigenous technologies and the substantial budget allocated for upcoming projects.