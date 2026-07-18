Ryan Fox Stuns at British Open with Historic Eight-Under 62

New Zealand's Ryan Fox made history at the 154th British Open, shooting a record-equalling eight-under-par 62. His performance included nine birdies and a bogey, catapulting him into a shared lead. His remarkable round matches previous record scores achieved by Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns earlier in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:12 IST
Ryan Fox Stuns at British Open with Historic Eight-Under 62
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ryan Fox from New Zealand set a sensational mark at the 154th British Open, shooting an eight-under-par 62 at the Royal Birkdale.

The round included nine birdies and a bogey, pushing him into a shared lead in the tournament. His near-historic birdie on the 18th fell just short.

The score matched records set by Australian Lucas Herbert and American Sam Burns, signaling a thrilling competition as more players eye a win.

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