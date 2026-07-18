Ryan Fox Stuns at British Open with Historic Eight-Under 62

Ryan Fox from New Zealand set a sensational mark at the 154th British Open, shooting an eight-under-par 62 at the Royal Birkdale.

The round included nine birdies and a bogey, pushing him into a shared lead in the tournament. His near-historic birdie on the 18th fell just short.

The score matched records set by Australian Lucas Herbert and American Sam Burns, signaling a thrilling competition as more players eye a win.