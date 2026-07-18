Spain vs Argentina: Clash of Styles in 2026 World Cup Final

Former England striker Robbie Fowler predicts a gripping World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, highlighting Spain's purposeful possession and tactical finesse as their advantage. However, Lionel Messi's potential game-changing abilities remain a critical factor for Argentina. Fowler believes Spain's technical prowess will ultimately secure the trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:12 IST
Spain vs Argentina: Clash of Styles in 2026 World Cup Final
Robbie Fowler (Photo: ZEE 5). Image Credit: ANI

As the anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final showdown between Spain and Argentina, former England striker Robbie Fowler provides an insightful analysis of the upcoming match. He predicts a captivating clash of styles, with Spain's disciplined and purposeful possession style facing off against Argentina's resilience and Lionel Messi's unpredictable brilliance.

Fowler attributes Spain's standout performance throughout the tournament to their quick transition play and tactical discipline. He praises their ability to convert possession into attacking opportunities, emphasizing the role of their clever players in finding space and dictating the game's tempo.

However, Argentina's fighting spirit cannot be underestimated. Fowler warns of Lionel Messi's match-winning potential, especially if given space to operate. He underscores the importance of Spain's defensive adaptability to mitigate Messi's influence. Despite Argentina's strong tournament run, Fowler remains convinced that Spain's consistency and technical mastery make them favorites to lift the trophy.

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