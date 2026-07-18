Abhishek Banerjee Throws Down Political Gauntlet Amidst Party Defector Tensions

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges defectors to return, promising resignation within an hour. He defends party success in 2024 elections amid BJP allegations. Banerjee criticizes political actions against his office, stressing judicial reliance and condemning targeted attacks viewed as undemocratic and unjust by party peers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:08 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Throws Down Political Gauntlet Amidst Party Defector Tensions
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee challenged defectors to rejoin the party, assuring that he will resign within an hour if they do. Banerjee accused the defectors of conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), positioning his statement as a test of loyalty.

Addressing the media, Banerjee refuted accusations of causing electoral setbacks, citing the TMC's significant victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 29 seats in West Bengal. "This narrative aligns with the BJP's tactics," Banerjee said, suggesting that critics use his name to evade police scrutiny.

Amid the aftermath of the elections, Banerjee also criticized those jumping ship for better opportunities, questioning their timing. He vowed to resign swiftly if party defectors return to align with Mamata Banerjee's leadership. Banerjee urged authenticity in facing legal probes, stressing trust in democratic principles over fear of enforcement agencies.

Banerjee fervently dismissed allegations of election misconduct linked to his office, arguing that the claims lacked evidence. Describing the demolition of his office as an act of political aggression, he expressed confidence in seeking justice through the courts and accused BJP supporters of causing property damage.

Veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy condemned the actions against Banerjee, labeling them a deliberate attack on the party, noting the removal drive at Banerjee's office under heavy police guard followed allegations of unauthorized construction.

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