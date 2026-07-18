FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain's Tactical Brilliance vs Argentina's Fighting Spirit

As Spain and Argentina gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, former England striker Robbie Fowler predicts a captivating contest. Fowler backs Spain for their purposeful possession and tactical edge, but warns of Lionel Messi's game-changing potential, ensuring a thrilling battle between contrasting styles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:16 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain's Tactical Brilliance vs Argentina's Fighting Spirit
Robbie Fowler (Photo: ZEE 5). Image Credit: ANI

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 final approaches, Spain and Argentina stand at the brink of glory. Former England striker Robbie Fowler has weighed in, suggesting that the showdown will be a fascinating clash of styles, with Spain's tactical brilliance facing off against Argentina's indomitable fighting spirit.

Fowler believes Spain has been the standout team throughout the tournament, applauding their purposeful possession and tactical discipline. He emphasizes their ability to convert possession into attacking opportunities, highlighting the clever play behind La Roja's dominance. Yet, Fowler warns that Argentina's resilience, coupled with Lionel Messi's match-winning prowess, could shape the final's outcome.

While Spain focuses on denying Messi space and adapting defensively, Fowler sees a dynamic battle unfolding. He notes the promise shown by young Spanish talent Lamine Yamal, predicting a potentially decisive impact. Despite Argentina's formidable run, Fowler remains confident in Spain's consistency and technical quality, naming them his favorites to clinch the title.

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