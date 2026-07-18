Morkel Expresses Confidence in Rohit Sharma Ahead of Lord's ODI Decider

Despite a lean patch in the ongoing ODI series against England, India's veteran opener Rohit Sharma has the backing of the team's bowling coach, Morne Morkel. Morkel expressed faith in Sharma's ability to regain form ahead of Sunday's decisive match at the formidable Lord's Cricket Ground.

Morkel addressed the media prior to India's final ODI, acknowledging the challenges posed by England's bowlers. "It's tough work handling a new ball up front, especially with the movement we've seen this series. There's no doubt in my mind that Rohit will figure it out. His past experience and calming presence instill confidence within the team," Morkel stated.

After a split victory in the previous two games, both teams are keen to claim victory in this series-defining clash. India's last ODI win at Lord's was in 2004, adding historical significance to Sunday's match. Meanwhile, Harsh Dubey steps in for the injured Washington Sundar, who suffered a hamstring injury in Cardiff.