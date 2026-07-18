Morkel Expresses Confidence in Rohit Sharma Ahead of Lord's ODI Decider

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, remains confident about Rohit Sharma's performance despite his recent struggles, ahead of the crucial ODI decider against England at Lord's. Morkel emphasized Sharma's experience as a calming force in India's batting lineup. Meanwhile, Harsh Dubey replaces the injured Washington Sundar in the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:26 IST
Morkel Expresses Confidence in Rohit Sharma Ahead of Lord's ODI Decider
Rohit Sharma. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Despite a lean patch in the ongoing ODI series against England, India's veteran opener Rohit Sharma has the backing of the team's bowling coach, Morne Morkel. Morkel expressed faith in Sharma's ability to regain form ahead of Sunday's decisive match at the formidable Lord's Cricket Ground.

Morkel addressed the media prior to India's final ODI, acknowledging the challenges posed by England's bowlers. "It's tough work handling a new ball up front, especially with the movement we've seen this series. There's no doubt in my mind that Rohit will figure it out. His past experience and calming presence instill confidence within the team," Morkel stated.

After a split victory in the previous two games, both teams are keen to claim victory in this series-defining clash. India's last ODI win at Lord's was in 2004, adding historical significance to Sunday's match. Meanwhile, Harsh Dubey steps in for the injured Washington Sundar, who suffered a hamstring injury in Cardiff.

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