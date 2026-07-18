Amit Shah Bolsters Border Security in Siliguri: Modern Measures Set New Standards

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the surveillance systems at the Jumagachh Border Out Post in Siliguri, fortifying it into a secure border with advanced technology. Shah attended a Border Guarding Conference and inaugurated various BSF projects, emphasizing modernization and advanced security measures along the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:33 IST
Amit Shah Bolsters Border Security in Siliguri: Modern Measures Set New Standards
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects Jumagachh BOP (Photo/@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an inspection at the Jumagachh Border Out Post in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Saturday, where he praised the transformation of the area from a vulnerable infiltration corridor to a fortified border section.

In a social media post, Shah stated that the surveillance capabilities have been significantly enhanced with additional watch towers and state-of-the-art technology under the Modi administration, ensuring stronger border security.

During his visit, Shah interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at a Border Guarding Conference and formally initiated several new projects tailored to improve security infrastructure and technology.

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