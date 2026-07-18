Amit Shah Bolsters Border Security in Siliguri: Modern Measures Set New Standards

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an inspection at the Jumagachh Border Out Post in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Saturday, where he praised the transformation of the area from a vulnerable infiltration corridor to a fortified border section.

In a social media post, Shah stated that the surveillance capabilities have been significantly enhanced with additional watch towers and state-of-the-art technology under the Modi administration, ensuring stronger border security.

During his visit, Shah interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at a Border Guarding Conference and formally initiated several new projects tailored to improve security infrastructure and technology.