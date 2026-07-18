Josh Kerr's Monumental Mile: Breaking a 27-Year Record

Josh Kerr, a 28-year-old Briton, broke the 27-year-old world mile record at the London Stadium during the Diamond League meeting. Running a time of 3 minutes 42.68 seconds, Kerr surpassed the previous record by 0.45 seconds, becoming the sixth Briton to hold this record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:23 IST
Josh Kerr's Monumental Mile: Breaking a 27-Year Record
mile
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an electrifying performance at the London Stadium, Josh Kerr made history by breaking the world's longest-standing mile record during the Diamond League meeting on Saturday. The 28-year-old Briton clocked in at 3 minutes 42.68 seconds, surpassing Hicham El Guerrouj's 27-year-old record by 0.45 seconds.

Roared on by a crowd of 60,000, Kerr achieved his goal known as Project 222, which aimed for a 222-second race. This monumental achievement marks Kerr as the sixth British athlete to hold the world record for the mile distance, joining an elite group of runners in British athletics history.

Kerr's record-breaking feat reflects a momentous personal and national milestone, reigniting Britain's historical prowess in middle-distance running and setting a new benchmark in athletics.

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