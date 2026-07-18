Josh Kerr's Historic Mile: Breaking a 27-Year-Old Barrier

In a groundbreaking performance at the London Stadium, Josh Kerr set a new world mile record, clocking in at three minutes 42.68 seconds. The 28-year-old managed to outperform Hicham El Guerrouj's long-standing record by 0.45 seconds.

Kerr's achievement was fueled by his ambitious Project 222, which aimed for a 222-second race, a plan that succeeded in front of a cheering 60,000-strong crowd. This accomplishment makes Kerr the sixth Briton to hold the coveted title for this distance.

Announcing his mission in March, the 2023 world 1,500m champion undertook a rigorous training program including 222-second-long recovery ice baths. For his efforts, Kerr was awarded a $50,000 cheque after reducing his personal best by nearly three seconds.