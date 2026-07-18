Fadnavis Criticizes Thackeray's 'Ram Raksha' Event Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Political Tensions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray for his 'Ram Raksha' event, implying it lacked genuine devotion. Thackeray fired back, accusing BJP of temple donation embezzlement and exploiting Lord Ram for electoral gains. Fadnavis also addressed NEET exam transparency amid controversy over results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:16 IST
Fadnavis Criticizes Thackeray's 'Ram Raksha' Event Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Political Tensions
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sharpened his rhetoric against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during a media interaction in Pune. He critiqued Thackeray's recent 'Ram Raksha' recital event in Nagpur, questioning the sincerity of his devotion to Lord Ram, and welcoming Thackeray's return to the Hindu deity.

Thackeray, while leading the 'Ramraksha Maha Aarti' event, accused the BJP of misappropriating funds meant for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He called for a 'BJP-free Ram' as he alleged that the ruling party exploited religious sentiments for political gains, invoking the themes of 'Hindutva' and 'Hindu Rashtra' to rally his supporters.

Responding to questions about alleged discrepancies in the NEET examination results, Fadnavis endorsed the transparency of the examination process. He reassured that the results were scientifically evaluated and encouraged stakeholders to utilize the official grievance mechanism for any issues, citing a lack of detailed information at that moment.

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